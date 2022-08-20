Four PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

ANKARA

A total of four PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the region of Operation Claw-Lock, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

“Wherever there are terrorists, the target is there,” the ministry said in a tweet on Aug. 19.

Highlighting that the anti-terror operations are ongoing successfully, the ministry said, “Four terrorists have been neutralized in Iraq’s north.”

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

Claw-Lock is the name of a cross-border military operation held in the Metina, Zap and Avashin Basyan regions in northern Iraq since April 17.

The ministry announced on Aug. 18 that 22 PKK terrorists were neutralized in the Syrian border region.

Following a mortar attack on the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s borderline, which killed two Turkish soldiers, Turkish forces launched an operation in the region.