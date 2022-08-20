Four PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

  • August 20 2022 07:00:00

Four PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

ANKARA
Four PKK terrorists neutralized: Ministry

 

A total of four PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the region of Operation Claw-Lock, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

“Wherever there are terrorists, the target is there,” the ministry said in a tweet on Aug. 19.

Highlighting that the anti-terror operations are ongoing successfully, the ministry said, “Four terrorists have been neutralized in Iraq’s north.”

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

Claw-Lock is the name of a cross-border military operation held in the Metina, Zap and Avashin Basyan regions in northern Iraq since April 17.

The ministry announced on Aug. 18 that 22 PKK terrorists were neutralized in the Syrian border region.

Following a mortar attack on the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s borderline, which killed two Turkish soldiers, Turkish forces launched an operation in the region.

Turkey, Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep

At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep
MOST POPULAR

  1. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  2. EBRD provides loan to May Seed

    EBRD provides loan to May Seed

  3. Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

    Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

  4. Scientists find safe method to destroy ‘forever chemicals’

    Scientists find safe method to destroy ‘forever chemicals’

  5. Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

    Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Recommended
At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep

At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep
Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

‘Ministry extending efforts to conserve flamingos in Lake Tuz’

‘Ministry extending efforts to conserve flamingos in Lake Tuz’
Stargazers gather at Saklıkent Observatory

Stargazers gather at Saklıkent Observatory
Giant firms vie to recruit visually impaired Turkish woman

Giant firms vie to recruit visually impaired Turkish woman
Rise in infections behind new COVID-19 variants: Expert

Rise in infections behind new COVID-19 variants: Expert
WORLD Several dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

Several dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

At least eight civilians have been killed in a militant attack on a popular hotel in the Somali capital, an official said on Aug. 20, as security forces continued to battle gunmen barricaded inside.
ECONOMY Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
SPORTS ‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has expressed that “brotherhood” stood out as the winner of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, which hosted 4,200 international athletes.