Rescuers search for missing crew from Red Sea attack

SANAA
This handout picture released by Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah Media Centre on July 8, 2025 reportedly shows the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Eternity sinking C after it was attacked by the Houthis at sea.

Rescuers found four more crew members on July 10 who went missing after Yemen's Houthi rebels sank a ship in the Red Sea, as the United States alleged the group may “have kidnapped” others on board.

The Houthis released dramatic footage of the sinking of the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned Eternity C , which the rebels targeted with gunfire and explosive drones for hours, killing at least three crew members.

The attack on the Eternity C, as well as the sinking of the bulk carrier Magic Seas after another attack on July 6, represent a new level of violence being employed by the Houthis after a month of holding their fire in a campaign they tie back to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Three Filipino crew and a Greek member of the Eternity C ship's on-board security team were "recovered from the sea, bringing the total number of those rescued to 10", European naval force said on July 10.

A total of 25 people were aboard the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, according to Aspides, the European Union's naval task force patrolling the Red Sea.

Aspides told AFP that three people were killed at least two wounded, including a Russian electrician who lost a leg, in the Houthi attack.

The fate of the others who were on board remains unclear. On July 9, the Houthis said they had "rescued" an unspecified number of people from the ship.

The Houthis began their attacks on shipping with purported links to Israel in late 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians during the Gaza war.

After a months-long lull they attacked two vessels two days in a row, sinking both.

