  • March 02 2020 14:24:32

SAKARYA
Four detained over suspected ISIL links

At least four foreign nationals have been detained in northwestern Sakarya province over their suspected links to the ISIL terrorist group, state-run Anadolu Agency said on March 2.

The local prosecutors investing the ISIL's terrorist activities requested the arrest of four Iraqi nationals over their suspected links to the ISIL, the agency cited anonymous sources as saying.

The police held the suspects in an anti-terror operation after detention warrants have been issued.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

