Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

SEOUL
Four dead in record torrential rains in South Korea

Parts of South Korea were battered by record rainfall typically seen just once every 200 years, the country's weather agency told AFP Wednesday, with the interior ministry reporting four dead.

"Three regions saw rainfall at the highest level, the probability of which is seen about every 200 years," an official from South Korea's meteorological agency told AFP.

Three areas — Geumsan in South Chungcheong, Chupungnyeong in North Chungcheong and Gunsan in North Jeolla — experienced some of the heaviest hourly downpours on record, weather department data showed.

"This is not calculated based on past records," a spokesperson from the agency told AFP, adding that full records began in 1904.

"When the intensity of precipitation is calculated by region, it shows that such an event would be expected to occur once in 200 years."

In Gunsan, 131.7 mm (more than five inches) of rain fell within one hour early Wednesday — more than 10 percent of the area's average annual precipitation.

Some rivers overflowed and roads were flooded by heavy rain, images on South Korean broadcasters showed, with people seen wading through waist-deep water in some areas.

The rainfall led to four deaths, the interior ministry said.

Rescuers found a body trapped inside an elevator after a studio apartment was flooded in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, early Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Another victim was found dead after being sucked into a drainage system while checking his crops in the city of Daegu, it said.

One man in a car, returning home from tending to his cattle, was swept into a stream — still inside his vehicle — in North Chungcheong. His body was retrieved nearly three hours later. A man in his 70s died after a house collapsed in a landslide in Seocheon, the news agency reported.

Train operators have suspended some services covering the southern region affected by the downpours.

"I ask that people refrain from going to underground parking spaces, underpasses and streams during heavy rainfall," Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said in a statement.

South Korea is in the middle of its summer monsoon season.

The country is regularly hit by flooding during the summer monsoon period, but is typically well-prepared and the death toll is usually relatively low.

Scientists say climate change has made weather events around the world more extreme and more frequent.

Last July, more than a dozen people died when an underpass flooded, with waters sweeping in too quickly for the vehicles inside to escape.

South Korea also endured record-breaking rains and flooding in 2022, which left more than 11 people dead.

They included three people who died trapped in a Seoul basement apartment of the kind that became internationally known because of the Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite".

The government said at the time that the 2022 flooding was the heaviest rainfall since Seoul weather records began 115 years ago, blaming climate change for the extreme weather.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

    Türkiye's industrial production inches down in May: TÜİK

  2. Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

    Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

  3. Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

    Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

  4. Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

    Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

  5. Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

    Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad
Recommended
Baldwin trial hears actor broke cardinal safety rules

Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules
Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia
US accuses Iran of seeking to stir up Gaza protests

US accuses Iran of seeking to stir up Gaza protests
Eastern religions join call for ethical AI

Eastern religions join call for ethical AI
Israel hits four Gaza schools in four days

Israel hits four Gaza schools in four days
Iraq court condemns to death ISIL leader widow: judiciary

Iraq court condemns to death ISIL leader widow: judiciary
Trump torches Biden as gloves finally come off after debate

Trump torches Biden as gloves finally come off after debate
WORLD Baldwin trial hears actor broke cardinal safety rules

Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

Alec Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules and playing "make-believe" with a deadly weapon, as the Hollywood star's trial for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of Western movie "Rust" began Wednesday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Lamine Yamal has dazzled at Euro 2024 but it was on July 9 night in Munich he came of age with a sensational strike against France to fire Spain into the final with a 2-1 victory.
﻿