Former UK envoy to Turkey named as new head of MI6

  • July 30 2020 08:56:00

Former UK envoy to Turkey named as new head of MI6

LONDON
Former UK envoy to Turkey named as new head of MI6

A former British ambassador to Turkey has been appointed to the helm of the government's secret intelligence service, MI6, on July 29. 

Richard Moore, a political director at the Foreign Office, will take over his new post in the Fall.

He served as U.K. envoy to Ankara between January 2014 and December 2017.

Moore will succeed Sir Alex Younger, who has been chief of the spy agency for the past six years.

Moore was Director for Europe, Latin America and Globalisation from 2010 to 2012 and Director for Programmes and Change from 2008 to 2010.

He has had postings in Vietnam, Turkey (1990-1992), Pakistan and Malaysia.

Prior to becoming a diplomat, Moore worked for MI6 "where he undertook a range of roles across the Service both in the U.K. and overseas," according to his official profile.

"I am pleased and honored to be asked to return to lead my Service," Moore said in a statement.

"SIS plays a vital role... in keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas."

Younger identified cyber-security as a top priority for Britain during his term, describing the internet as "an existential threat" to intelligence work in a rare public address in 2016.

He has also raised concern about the safety of China’s private telecoms giant Huawei, which Britain this month decided to phase out of its 5G network.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Younger "carefully and effectively guided the service during a time of increased and more diverse threats."

Moore’s brief official biography says he was born in Libya and is married with two children.

"Outside of work, Richard’s interests include playing golf and watching cricket and rugby," says the biography.

"He speaks fluent Turkish."

It does not give his age.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US
US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany
Virus measures, slashed numbers make for safest ever hajj

Virus measures, slashed numbers make for safest ever hajj
Turkish Cypriots to elect president on Oct 11

Turkish Cypriots to elect president on Oct 11
Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave
Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise

Iran launches underground ballistic missiles during exercise
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

China’s Huawei has overtaken Samsung to become the number-one smartphone seller worldwide in the second quarter, industry tracker Canalys said on July 30. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 