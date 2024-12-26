Forest patrols deployed to protect trees ahead of New Year celebrations

BURDUR

Certain provinces in Türkiye have implemented an unusual security measure ahead of New Year’s celebrations, deploying guards to forests to prevent the felling of pine trees.

With the Mediterranean province of Burdur among those cities, forest rangers have commenced "New Year tree patrols" to thwart individuals seeking to uproot saplings or harvest branches for decorating homes, workplaces or entertainment venues during the festivities.

In a bid to combat illicit logging, eight specialized protection units, comprising 30 forest rangers, have been mobilized across the region.

These teams will conduct round-the-clock patrols in the forests until New Year’s Eve. As a proactive measure, a Burdur body responsible for city’s forests has initiated the complimentary distribution of pine saplings at its headquarters to dissuade illegal activities.

In Türkiye, cutting down or uprooting trees in forests without authorization constitutes a criminal offense, punishable by imprisonment ranging from three months to five years, alongside fines. For saplings, penalties are even more severe, doubling to imprisonment terms of six months to 10 years.