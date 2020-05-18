Forest fire breaks out in Turkish Cyprus amid high temperature

  May 18 2020

LEFKOŞA- Anadolu Agency
A forest fire broke out in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC)'s coastal city of Girne on May 17, as heat waves continued to grip the island.

The fire occurred in forestland in the Tepebasi district, and TRNC's Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said the fire was taken under control to a large extent.

Turkey sent three firefighting helicopters to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

Oktay also said Turkey closely observes the situation, stressing that it supports the TRNC with all its institutions, particularly the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Through the U.N., two air vehicles from the Greek Cypriot administration took turns in helping put out the fire, said Kudret Özersay, the foreign minister of the TRNC.

