Foreigners buy a third of houses in Antalya

Foreigners buy a third of houses in Antalya

ANKARA
Foreigners buy a third of houses in Antalya

One out of every three houses sold in the resort town of Antalya was bought by foreigners in October, according to the data of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

While the number of residences purchased by foreigners in Türkiye in October was nearly 5,400, more than 2,000 of the 6,233 residences sold in Antalya and more than 1,600 of the nearly 17,000 residences sold in Istanbul were purchased by foreigners.

According to the data, the share of house sales to foreigners in total was 5.2 percent in October. Antalya, which took first place in house sales to foreigners, was followed by Istanbul and the southern province of Mersin with 490 house sales, respectively.

In October, Russian citizens bought more than 2,000 residences from Türkiye. Russian citizens were followed by Iranians with 498 houses, Iraqis with 310 houses and Ukrainians with 216 houses, respectively.

Between January and October, house sales to foreigners increased by 27 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and exceeded 55,000, 21,200 of which were in Istanbul and 16,800 in Antalya.

Experts say that demand from foreigners is pushing up rents as well but that the pace of increase in rents are slowing.

The government introduced a cap to limit rent hikes to 25 percent for a period of one year earlier, however, most landlords ignore the law, asking for much higher increases from tenants.

Rents in Istanbul, Türkiye’s commercial and financial capital, rose 144 percent in the past year to 10,229 Turkish Liras ($550) on average, while the increase in Ankara was 163 percent to 5,466 liras on average.

In İzmir, the country’s third largest city, the average rent price climbed to 6,932 liras, up 154 percent over the same period, while in Antalya, where demand for properties has been strong since the start of the war in Ukraine, rents leaped 213 percent to 10,200 liras on average.

WORLD Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure

Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure
MOST POPULAR

  1. Black Sea field to boost gas production 10-fold: Minister

    Black Sea field to boost gas production 10-fold: Minister

  2. Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in 'attack' on capital: mayor

    Missiles hit Kiev residential buildings in 'attack' on capital: mayor

  3. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

  4. US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December

    US Fed official open to slower rate hike in December

  5. Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records

    Japan racks up trade deficit as exports, imports hit records
Recommended
Digital database established for endemic plant species

Digital database established for endemic plant species
Bulgarians flock to Kırklareli for daily needs

Bulgarians flock to Kırklareli for daily needs
Ministry bans sale of ‘Huggy Wuggy’ toys

Ministry bans sale of ‘Huggy Wuggy’ toys
Over 1,300 irregular migrants caught, 37 organizers nabbed

Over 1,300 irregular migrants caught, 37 organizers nabbed
Türkiye candidate for COP31 climate summit: Minister

Türkiye candidate for COP31 climate summit: Minister
Meteorologists warn citizens against possible storms

Meteorologists warn citizens against possible storms
WORLD Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure

Ukraine air defenses under pressure as Russia strikes infrastructure

Ukraine's air defenses are playing a key role in countering Russia's invasion, preventing Moscow's forces from gaining control of the skies and helping shield the country against missile and drone attacks.

ECONOMY Short-term external debt rises

Short-term external debt rises

Türkiye’s short-term external debt increased by 14.7 percent from the end of 2021 to reach $139.5 billion as of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS ‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.