Foreign trade in Turkish Lira up 129 percent

Türkiye’s foreign trade volume in Turkish Lira has increased by 129 percent in the January-June period to 349.5 billion liras data showed from the Trade Ministry.

Exports in the local currency amounted to 94.6 billion liras in the first half of this year, while the figure was 254.9 billion liras for imports.

Exports in Turkish liras leaped 87 percent year-on-year in the January-June period and the annual increase in imports in local currency was 150 percent.

This year, exports in the local currency reached their highest level in March at 18 billion liras, while imports in that month was 45.8 billion liras.

In the whole of 2022, total foreign trade volume in the local currency amounted to 398 billion liras, with exports and imports standing at 129 billion liras and 269 billion liras, respectively.

Türkiye’s exports declined by 10.5 percent in June to $20.9 billion, the Trade Ministry reported earlier.

Imports dropped nearly 17 percent to $26.3 billion. The nine-day-long Eid al-Adha holiday in June impacted the country’s foreign trade.

The foreign trade gap, consequently, shrank 34.5 percent year-on-year to $5.4 billion.

Türkiye’s exports in the first half of 2023 were down 1.3 percent to $123.4 billion, while imports grew 4.3 percent to $185 billion, which led to a foreign trade gap of $61.4 billion, up 19 percent from January-June last year.

