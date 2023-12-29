Foreign tourists spend 11 nights on average in Türkiye: Survey

ISTANBUL

Foreign tourists spend on average 11 nights during their visit to Türkiye, according to payments system company Visa’s global travel intentions survey.

Some 80 percent of foreign visitors stay at hotels, while safety, hygiene and location are the main criteria for holidaymakers for choosing an accommodation facility, showed the survey.

Foreign tourists spend on average $2,900 per visit, while the figure goes up to $4,015 for families traveling with children aged older than 12.

Around 57 percent of foreign holidaymakers use credit cards for their payments.

Foreign tourists stated they prefer Türkiye for their holiday destination because it is budget-friendly and offers good shopping opportunities. Food also appears to be one of the reasons why travelers chose Türkiye for vacationing, according to the survey.

Foreign tourist arrivals in Türkiye increased by 10.8 percent in the first 11 months of 2023 from a year ago to 46.7 million.

The country’s tourism revenues reached $41 billion in the January-September period, marking a 20 percent year-on-year increase.

Meanwhile, the tourist flow from Russia to Türkiye will total at least 6.3 million people in 2023, Russian news service TASS reports, citing the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

The tourist flow to Türkiye will not reach the pre-pandemic record highs (7 million visitors in 2019) this year, with the lag reaching around 10 percent, the association said.

Some 6.08 million Russians visited Türkiye in January-November, up from 4.95 million people in the same period of 2022.