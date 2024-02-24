Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

ANKARA
Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

More than 2 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye in the first month of 2024, marking a 2.1 percent increase from a year ago, the numbers from the Tourism and Culture Ministry have shown.

As was the case in previous months, Russians constituted the largest group of foreign holidaymakers. Last month, around 231,000 Russian nationals visited Türkiye, down from 279,000 in January 2023.

Iranians claimed the second spot with 211,000 visitors, pointing to a steep 87 percent increase from a year ago.

The number of Bulgarians visiting Türkiye declined by 3 percent in January. Bulgarians mostly visit the northwestern Turkish province of Edirne, for shopping purposes.

Tourist arrivals from Germany increased by 2 percent year-on-year to around 143,000.

Istanbul was the favorite destination of foreign holidaymakers. The megacity attracted 1.2 million visitors last month, accounting for 57 percent of all tourist arrivals.

ntalya, another major tourist hotspot on the Mediterranean coast, hosted 178,000 foreign tourists, while Edirne’s share in total foreign tourist visits was 11.6 percent or 238,000 people.

Tourism is an important source of hard currency for Türkiye.

Last year, Türkiye welcomed 49.2 million foreign holidaymakers, up 10.4 percent from 2022.

Including Turkish citizens residing abroad, nearly 57 million people visited the country in 2023.

The country’s tourism revenues amounted to $54.3 billion last year, rising nearly 17 percent from 2022.

Türkiye aims to attract 60 million visitors and generate $60 billion in tourism revenues in 2024.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris
LATEST NEWS

  1. Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

    Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

  2. Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

    Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

  3. Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

    Foreign tourist arrivals see 2 percent boost in January

  4. US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

    US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

  5. Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year

    Ukraine on the defensive as Russia war enters third year
Recommended
Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

Union calls new public transport strike in Germany
US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance

US judge approves $4.3 bn penalty for crypto giant Binance
Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek

Economic policies will continue after elections: Şimşek
Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working

Argentine austerity anger mounts, but govt says its working
Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks

Shipping insurance rates soar on Red Sea missile attacks
America returns spaceship to the Moon, a private sector first

America returns spaceship to the Moon, a private sector first
WORLD Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

Scores killed overnight in Gaza, Israeli negotiators in Paris

More than 100 people were reported killed early Saturday in overnight strikes across Gaza, as Israel's spy chief was in Paris for talks seeking to "unblock" progress towards a truce and the return of hostages held by Palestinian militants.
ECONOMY Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

Union calls new public transport strike in Germany

The main union representing public transport workers in Germany has called for renewed bus, tram and underground strikes across the country, heaping further woes on travellers.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿