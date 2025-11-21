Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

ANKARA
Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

Türkiye welcomed 5.7 million foreign tourists in October, reflecting a 4.32 percent increase compared with the same month last year, according to official data released on Nov. 21.

The latest figures from the Culture and Tourism Ministry showed that in the first ten months of 2025, 47.25 million foreign tourists visited the country, representing a slight year-on-year decline of 0.12 percent. When including Turks residing abroad, total visitor numbers reached 55.7 million during the January-October period.

Russians accounted for the largest group of foreign tourists in the first ten months, with 6.4 million arrivals. They were followed by Germans with 6.2 million and Britons with 4.05 million. Over the same period, Türkiye also welcomed 2.55 million Iranians and 2.3 million visitors from Bulgaria.

The number of tourists arriving from the United States showed a notable annual increase of 9.98 percent, reaching 1.4 million between January and October.

Istanbul remained the most popular destination for international holidaymakers, attracting more than 16 million foreign visitors.

Antalya, the Mediterranean tourism hub, followed closely with 15.34 million, while the northwestern province of Edirne ranked third, drawing 3.84 million foreign tourists.

Tourism revenues for the October-September period amounted to $50 billion, representing a 5.7 percent increase compared with the previous year. Türkiye had initially set a target of 65 million tourists and $64 billion in tourism revenues for 2025.

tourist arrivals,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sefa Çakırs solo exhibition I Closed the Door from the Outside opens at Vision Art Platform

Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

    Sefa Çakır's solo exhibition 'I Closed the Door from the Outside' opens at Vision Art Platform

  2. Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

    Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

  3. Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

    Ukraine scrambles to respond to US plan to end war

  4. Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

    Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink COP30 as negotiations run into overtime

  5. UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise

    UN warns of escalating violence in West Bank as Palestinian deaths rise
Recommended
Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports
Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications

Türkiye rises to Global Top 10 in patent applications
Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000

Number of registered electric cars surpasses 330,000
Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Turkish consumers spend $276.7 on e-commerce per capita
US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling

US gov’t plans massive expansion of offshore oil drilling
Taiwans Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal

Taiwan's Foxconn expands AI push with OpenAI deal
WORLD Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Leftist NY mayor-elect and Trump make nice in White House love-in

Months of sniping melted away Friday as New York's incoming leftist mayor Zohran Mamdani and President Donald Trump were all smiles at a White House meeting -- promising to set aside their feud and cooperate on the city's future.
ECONOMY Syria takes 1st place in Türkiyes flour exports

Syria takes 1st place in Türkiye's flour exports

Syria has become Türkiye's top flour export destination as of July, with Iraq losing its first place for the first time in 15 years, according to a statement by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia.
SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿