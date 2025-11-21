Foreign tourist arrivals rise 4.3 percent in October

ANKARA

Türkiye welcomed 5.7 million foreign tourists in October, reflecting a 4.32 percent increase compared with the same month last year, according to official data released on Nov. 21.

The latest figures from the Culture and Tourism Ministry showed that in the first ten months of 2025, 47.25 million foreign tourists visited the country, representing a slight year-on-year decline of 0.12 percent. When including Turks residing abroad, total visitor numbers reached 55.7 million during the January-October period.

Russians accounted for the largest group of foreign tourists in the first ten months, with 6.4 million arrivals. They were followed by Germans with 6.2 million and Britons with 4.05 million. Over the same period, Türkiye also welcomed 2.55 million Iranians and 2.3 million visitors from Bulgaria.

The number of tourists arriving from the United States showed a notable annual increase of 9.98 percent, reaching 1.4 million between January and October.

Istanbul remained the most popular destination for international holidaymakers, attracting more than 16 million foreign visitors.

Antalya, the Mediterranean tourism hub, followed closely with 15.34 million, while the northwestern province of Edirne ranked third, drawing 3.84 million foreign tourists.

Tourism revenues for the October-September period amounted to $50 billion, representing a 5.7 percent increase compared with the previous year. Türkiye had initially set a target of 65 million tourists and $64 billion in tourism revenues for 2025.