Foreign loan burden on Turkish private sector eases

  • June 17 2020 11:22:40

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The Turkish private sector’s outstanding loans from abroad fell further in April compared to the end of last year, the country's Central Bank announced on June 17. 

Long-term debts hit $173.6 billion as of April, falling $7.4 billion from end-2019, with 41.9% held by financial institutions.

Some 62% of Turkish private sector long-term debt was in U.S. dollars, 33.5% in euros, 2.8% in Turkish liras, and 1.7% in other currencies.

The private sector's short-term loans, debt that must be paid in the next 12 months, also fell $895 million to $8.1 billion in the same period.

Financial institutions held 76% of the short-term loans, while 24% consisted of liabilities of non-financial institutions.

“Regarding the currency composition of the total short-term loans, 38.8% consists of US dollars, 34.3% consists of euros, 25.6% consists of Turkish liras, and 1.3% consists of other currencies,” the Central Bank said.

