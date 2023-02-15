Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

NEW YORK
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

Alamy Photo

U.S. automaker Ford said yesterday it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Britain and Germany, as competition in the electric car sector intensifies.

The company said 2,300 positions in product development and administrative functions would be slashed in Germany, 1,300 in Britain and another 200 elsewhere in Europe over the next three years.

“These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly,” said Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e in Europe. “We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead.”

The company said the decision was aimed at revitalizing its business in Europe and competing profitably with a new line-up of passenger vehicles.

The job cuts in Germany are lower than the 3,200 layoffs that the IG Metall union had expected in January.

“The company is taking action to restructure its business in Europe, creating a leaner, more competitive cost structure,” Ford said.

The company said it was “responding to rapidly changing market conditions and a growing field of electric vehicle competitors entering the market.”

Ford said the job reductions would be done through voluntary departures and that it would maintain an engineering organization of around 3,400 roles in Europe focusing on vehicle design and development.

The U.S. auto giant announced thousands of job cuts in the U.S. and India last year.

US, Economy, lay off,

WORLD UN chief: Rising seas risk death sentence for some nations

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

    UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

  2. Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' US says

    Latest downed objects could well be 'benign,' US says

  3. New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills 4

    New Zealand plans final rescues soon after cyclone kills 4

  4. Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiye's modern history

    Rising toll makes quake deadliest in Türkiye's modern history

  5. World’s oldest dog Bobi also one of the luckiest

    World’s oldest dog Bobi also one of the luckiest
Recommended
Rental costs, gasoline prices behind January US inflation

Rental costs, gasoline prices behind January US inflation
Kazuo Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor

Kazuo Ueda nominated next Bank of Japan governor
Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry

Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
Borsa Istanbul to reopen after one week

Borsa Istanbul to reopen after one week
Cambodia orders shutdown of independent media outlet

Cambodia orders shutdown of independent media outlet
Botswana threatens to cut ties with De Beers

Botswana threatens to cut ties with De Beers
WORLD UN chief: Rising seas risk death sentence for some nations

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

The United Nations chief warned Tuesday that global sea levels have risen faster since 1900 and their relentless increase puts countries like Bangladesh, China, India and the Netherlands at risk and acutely endangers nearly 900 million people living in low-lying coastal areas.

ECONOMY Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly Germany, UK

U.S. automaker Ford said yesterday it would cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Britain and Germany, as competition in the electric car sector intensifies.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.