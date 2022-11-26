Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

NEW YORK
Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

 

Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.

The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020 through 2023 model years. All have 1.5-liter, three-cylinder engines.

The automaker said it’s not recommending that owners stop driving the vehicles or park them outdoors because fires are rare and generally don’t happen when the engines are off.

But Ford said it has received 20 reports of fires, including three that ignited nearby structures.

The company also said it has four claims of fires that were noticed less than five minutes after the engines were turned off. Ford also has four injury claims not involving burns, and 43 legal claims attributed to the problem.

Repairs aren’t yet available, but once they are, owners should schedule service with a preferred dealer, Jim Azzouz, executive director of customer experience, said in a statement.

Owners will be notified by letter starting Dec. 19.

Owners can take their SUVs to the dealer and get a free loaner, or they can get free pickup and delivery.

Dealers will inspect the injectors and replace them if necessary. Ford also says it’s extending warranties to cover cracked fuel injectors for up to 15 years.

Cars,

WORLD Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at Chinas zero-Covid policy

Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

    Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

  2. Police raids across Europe hit 'high-risk' crime group

    Police raids across Europe hit 'high-risk' crime group

  3. Kanye West hints at another presidential run

    Kanye West hints at another presidential run

  4. Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

    Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

  5. Turkish central bank cuts rates

    Turkish central bank cuts rates
Recommended
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter

IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
German economy grew more than estimated in third quarter

German economy grew more than estimated in third quarter
Türkiye is in ‘Super League’ in global tourism: Minister

Türkiye is in ‘Super League’ in global tourism: Minister
Market interest rates expected to drop to single digits: Minister

Market interest rates expected to drop to single digits: Minister
Strategy for participation finance unveiled

Strategy for participation finance unveiled
Grinding inflation clouds ‘Black Friday’ shopping bonanza

Grinding inflation clouds ‘Black Friday’ shopping bonanza
WORLD Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at Chinas zero-Covid policy

Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

A deadly fire in China's northwest Xinjiang region has spurred an outpouring of anger at the country's zero-Covid policy, as Beijing fights growing public fatigue over its hardline approach to containing the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.