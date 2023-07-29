Ford raises 2023 profit outlook but sees bigger EV loss

Ford raises 2023 profit outlook but sees bigger EV loss

NEW YORK
Ford raises 2023 profit outlook but sees bigger EV loss

Ford lifted its full-year forecast on July 27 after quarterly earnings nearly tripled on strong vehicle pricing in conventional autos that offset losses in electric vehicles (EV).

Shares of the big U.S. automaker initially climbed on results flattered by higher auto sales in its internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle business, but later retreated as the company signaled near-term losses in EVs would be bigger than previously thought.

Profits in the second quarter were $1.9 billion, nearly triple the year-ago level on revenues of $45 billion, 12 percent.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler described the period as "a really strong quarter," saying the raised forecast reflected stronger than expected pricing through the first half of 2023.

But Ford also now sees operating losses in its EV business of $4.5 billion, up from the prior $3 billion.

The automaker slowed its timeframe for ramping up EV production, pushing back the timeframe to reach 600,000 per year in 2024 instead of this year.

However, Ford reiterated the company's commitment to show positive EV profitability by the end of 2026.

EV adoption "is not going to be a straight line," Lawler said at a briefing with reporters. "We have flexibility. We are going to optimize."

Economy,

WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

    Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

  2. Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

    Ukraine says nine wounded in Russian missile strike in Dnipro

  3. Swedish economy contracts more than expected

    Swedish economy contracts more than expected

  4. Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

    Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

  5. Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

    Defense industry patents increase 50-fold
Recommended
Defense industry patents increase 50-fold

Defense industry patents increase 50-fold
Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data

Türkiye’s imports, exports decreased in June: Official data
Chip giant TSMC determined to keep roots in Taiwan

Chip giant TSMC determined to 'keep roots in Taiwan'
Swedish economy contracts more than expected

Swedish economy contracts more than expected
Court permits expanding London road pollution charge

Court permits expanding London road pollution charge
US Fed lifts rates to highest since 2001 and hints at more to come

US Fed lifts rates to highest since 2001 and hints at more to come
WORLD Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Trump, defiant over legal woes, shares Iowa stage with DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump -- who has pledged to pursue his White House bid if convicted and sentenced in one of the cases engulfing his comeback bid -- on Friday shared a stage with his Republican rivals for the first time in Iowa.
ECONOMY Swedish economy contracts more than expected

Swedish economy contracts more than expected

The Swedish economy contracted more than expected in the second quarter as exports from the Nordic country fell, official statistics showed on July 28.
SPORTS Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Basketball player killed in tragic accident

Young basketball player Mihrace Yasemin Buğdaycı has lost her life after being brutally hit by a car while cycling in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.