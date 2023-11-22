FMCG retail market expands 85 percent:NielsenIQ GM

ISTANBUL

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) retail excluding cigarettes and alcohol in Türkiye grew 85 percent in the first 9 months of 2023, according to consumer intelligence company NielsenIQ.

Türkiye’s FMCG market recorded positive and increasing volume growth in each quarter of 2023, it said.

Unlike the global and European FMCG markets, which are marked by volume contractions, Türkiye is strongly differentiated by its positive volume performance, said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, general manager of NielsenIQ Türkiye and Vice President of Analytics for the Middle East and Africa.

“The Turkish FMCG market has shown a strong and reassuring growth performance as it moves towards 2024 with both offline and online growth.”

Strong turnover performance was observed in all subcategories in the first three quarters of 2023, and that the subgroups with the highest volume performance as well as turnover performance were personal care, home care and beverages and snacks under food, according to Erdoğan.

The top five categories with the highest volume growth in the first nine months of 2023 were iced coffee (49.4 percent), energy drinks (33.3 percent), skin care products (20.1 percent), dried nuts (18.8 percent) and iced tea (18.8 percent), she said.

E-commerce recorded a 129 percent turnover growth in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period of the previous year, Erdoğan added, noting that e-commerce performance was particularly high in personal care, home care, food and beverage groups.

“We see a performance above offline growth in all groups except baby care. As a result, the share of online sales in the total of the categories we measure has exceeded the 7 percent threshold in the first nine months of 2023,” Erdoğan said.