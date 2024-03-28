FMCG market expands 80 percent last year

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market, excluding tobacco and alcohol, saw an 81 percent increase in value sales in 2023, according to a report by NielsenIQ.

The volume growth was 6 percent, said Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, general manager of NielsenIQ Türkiye, adding that all main groups, including personal care, home care and food categories, stood out in growth with strong volume and value performances.

Personal care and paper products recorded 8 percent and 10 percent volume growth, respectively, while the increases in home care and food -excluding alcohol - were 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively, according to Erdoğan.

The top three categories with the highest value share increase in the market were dried nuts, carbonated soft drinks and ice cream, she added.

“The FMCG sector made a good start to 2024, recording a 72 percent increase in turnover and 9 percent increase in volume in January compared to the same month of the previous year,” Erdoğan said.

In e-commerce, turnover increased by 116 percent last year, according to Turan Konu, NIQ Retail Services E-Commerce Director for Middle East and Africa.

E-commerce performance was particularly high in categories such as personal care, confectionery and other food and beverages, Konu said.

“We observe that the 'zero-waste kitchen' trend has risen as a dimension of saving in redefined consumer values," Erdoğan said.

Consumers think that “less is more” and exhibit behavior of purchasing only what they will truly use in order to avoid waste in the kitchen, she added.