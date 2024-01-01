FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024

ANKARA

In a New Year's message shared on social media on Dec. 31, 2023, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye would persist in its "rational and effective foreign policy rooted in moral values" throughout 2024.

Fidan acknowledged the completion of the 100th anniversary of the republic and the 500th anniversary of his ministry's founding.

"During this period when the international system involves uncertainties and global instability is at stake, our Türkiye-centric independent foreign policy carried out under the leadership of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] has transformed our country into a significant actor shaping the international agenda and exerting influence in critical regions," Fidan said in a video message on X.

The minister vowed to uphold a "rational and effective foreign policy guided by moral values" throughout 2024.

"With the strength we receive from our nation, we will not give up raising our voice against global injustices and wrongs. We will never hesitate to defend the truth," he remarked. "We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent and national foreign policy that we follow within the framework of our Century of Türkiye vision."

As citizens at home and abroad celebrated the new year, Fidan extended warm wishes, hoping that the new year would bring auspiciousness not only to Türkiye but to humanity as a whole.