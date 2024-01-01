FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024

FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024

ANKARA
FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024

In a New Year's message shared on social media on Dec. 31, 2023, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye would persist in its "rational and effective foreign policy rooted in moral values" throughout 2024.

Fidan acknowledged the completion of the 100th anniversary of the republic and the 500th anniversary of his ministry's founding.

"During this period when the international system involves uncertainties and global instability is at stake, our Türkiye-centric independent foreign policy carried out under the leadership of our president [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan] has transformed our country into a significant actor shaping the international agenda and exerting influence in critical regions," Fidan said in a video message on X.

The minister vowed to uphold a "rational and effective foreign policy guided by moral values" throughout 2024.

"With the strength we receive from our nation, we will not give up raising our voice against global injustices and wrongs. We will never hesitate to defend the truth," he remarked. "We will further increase the depth and dimensions of our independent and national foreign policy that we follow within the framework of our Century of Türkiye vision."

As citizens at home and abroad celebrated the new year, Fidan extended warm wishes, hoping that the new year would bring auspiciousness not only to Türkiye but to humanity as a whole.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024

FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024

    FM says Türkiye will pursue rational, moral foreign policy in 2024

  2. People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye

    People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye

  3. Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

    Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

  4. Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast

    Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast

  5. Thousands march for Gaza, against terrorism in Istanbul

    Thousands march for Gaza, against terrorism in Istanbul
Recommended
People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye

People welcome 2024 with parties, celebrations across Türkiye
Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast

Warnings mount after quakes shake Türkiye’s southeast
Thousands march for Gaza, against terrorism in Istanbul

Thousands march for Gaza, against terrorism in Istanbul
1,510 irregular migrants and 74 smugglers caught: Minister Yerlikaya

1,510 irregular migrants and 74 smugglers caught: Minister Yerlikaya
Operation performed by Turkish surgeons to enter medical literature

Operation performed by Turkish surgeons to enter medical literature
Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades

Türkiye sees warmest November in over five decades
WORLD Major Japan quake prompts tsunami warning, residents told to run

Major Japan quake prompts tsunami warning, residents told to run

A powerful 7.5 earthquake hit central Japan on Monday, the USGS said, prompting tsunami warnings and authorities to urge people in the area to move to higher ground.
ECONOMY Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

Country to face no gas supply problems in winter: Minister

Türkiye will not have any gas supply problems this winter as the country has enough gas at its storage facilities, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.