Fishery production up 33.1% in 2019

  • June 05 2020 11:57:45

Fishery production up 33.1% in 2019

ANKARA
Fishery production up 33.1% in 2019

Fishery production in Turkey posted a 33.1% increase last year on an annual basis, the country's statistical office said on June 5. 

The fishery production reached 836,524 tons in 2019, according to TÜİK figures.

"The total fishery production was composed of catched sea fish by 44.8%, catched other sea products by 6.8%, catched inland water products by 3.8% and aquaculture products by 44.6%," it noted.

The production made by capture was 463,168 tons, while aquaculture production was 373,356 tons, the institute said.

"The capture of marine production increased by 52% and the capture of inland water production increased by 4.8% with respect to the previous year."

Among sea fishes, the highest amount of fish is anchovy with 262,544 tones, sprat followed it with 38,078 tons and pilchard with 19,119 tons.

Last year, fishery products' average consumption per capita rose 2% to 6.26 kilograms, TÜİK said.

The average consumption per capita is around 20 kilograms on a global scale, according to an OECD report.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

    Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10

  2. President Erdoğan cancels initially planned weekend lockdown

    President Erdoğan cancels initially planned weekend lockdown

  3. American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

    American to be deported soon after ‘suspiciously’ releasing fish into lake

  4. New measures announced for Istanbul public transport

    New measures announced for Istanbul public transport

  5. Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested 

    Three former opposition parties’ lawmakers arrested 
Recommended
Turkey may earn $20 bln in chemical exports in 2020: Association

Turkey may earn $20 bln in chemical exports in 2020: Association
Turkish ‘floating factories’ to export billions of face masks

Turkish ‘floating factories’ to export billions of face masks
Turkey to gradually resume intl flights from June 10

Turkey to gradually resume int'l flights from June 10
1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021

1st Turkish-made observation satellite to launch in 2021
Turkey reopens customs gates with Iran, Iraq

Turkey reopens customs gates with Iran, Iraq
Turkey will be new normal global production hub: VP

Turkey will be new normal global production hub: VP
WORLD Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Eastern forces quit Libyan capital after year-long assault

Libya's internationally recognised government regained control of Tripoli on June 4, driving eastern forces out of the capital after a 14-month battle in which foreign powers poured in arms and fighters.

ECONOMY Fishery production up 33.1% in 2019

Fishery production up 33.1% in 2019

Fishery production in Turkey posted a 33.1% increase last year on an annual basis, the country's statistical office said on June 5. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Trabzonspor to appeal at sports court over UEFA ban

Turkish football club Trabzonspor on June 3 said it will appeal at the international sports court against the UEFA’s decision to ban the club from European competitions for one year.