First village in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region captured: Russia

MOSCOW

A car drives past 'dragon's teeth', pyramidal reinforced concrete anti-tank obstacles, in the Dnipropetrovsk region on June 25, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Tetiana DZHAFAROVA / AFP)

Russia said Monday it has captured a settlement in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, the first village in the central region claimed to have come under the control of Russian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow has been vying to gain a foothold for the first time during its over three-year offensive.

Dnipropetrovsk, and in particular its capital city of Dnipro, has been under persistent Russian strikes since Moscow launched the offensive in February 2022.

It is an important mining and industrial hub for Ukraine, and deeper Russian advances into the region could have a serious impact on Kiev's struggling military and economy.

Earlier Monday, the Ukrainian army's general staff said its troops had "repelled" Russian attacks the day before "in the vicinity" of the village.

Dnipropetrovsk is not one of the five Ukrainian regions- Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea- that Moscow has publicly claimed as Russian territory.

Russia used Dnipro as a testing ground for its "experimental" Oreshnik missile in late 2024, claiming to have struck an aeronautics production facility.

Meanwhile, Russian strikes killed at least four people and wounded more than 30 others across Ukraine early Monday, spurring evacuations from damaged housing blocs and sending civilians to bomb shelters.

Moscow has launched a series of large-scale drone and missile attacks as ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, led by the United States, grind to a halt.

Two people were killed in the eastern Sumy region and one in the Black Sea region of Odesa in the south, emergency services said on social media.

One man was killed in the southern Kherson region, the governor said.

More than 40 people were wounded, most of them in the eastern regions of Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, officials said.

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 101 drones across the country and four missiles. Seventy-five of the drones were downed, it added.

The Ukrainian army also said Monday Russian strikes targeted two recruitment centres in separate cities, wounding four people.

The Russian drone attacks on recruitment centres appear to be the latest of a new trend following similar strikes over the weekend and last week.

The army said on social media a strike on a recruitment centre in Kharkiv wounded three people while a separate drone attack on a centre in Zaporizhzhia further south left one wounded.