First payment on Digital Turkish Liras Network executed

ANKARA

Within the scope of the first-phase studies of the Digital Turkish Lira Project, the first payment transactions on the Digital Turkish Lira Network have been successfully executed, the Central Bank said.

The bank said in a statement that it will continue to run the limited, closed-circuit pilot tests with technology stakeholders in the first quarter of 2023.

“Findings obtained from these tests will be shared with the public via a comprehensive evaluation report.”

In 2023, the Central Bank will expand the Digital Turkish Lira Collaboration Platform to involve selected banks and financial technology companies and will unveil advanced phases of the pilot study that will further widen the participation.

Against this backdrop, the Central Bank will continue to run tests for authentic architectural setups designed in areas such as the use of distributed ledger technologies in payment systems and the integration of these technologies with instant payment systems, the statement added.

“Studies on the legal aspects of the Digital Turkish Lira demonstrate that digital identification is of critical importance for the project. Therefore, studies on the economic and legal framework of the Digital Turkish Lira as well as its technological requirements will be prioritized throughout 2023,” it said.