First forest school opens doors in northern Bolu

First forest school opens doors in northern Bolu

BOLU
First forest school opens doors in northern Bolu

(DHA Photo)

Türkiye’s first “Forest School” opened its doors to students in the northern province of Bolu for the new academic year, bringing primary education into a natural setting.

Built on a 30-decare area on the way to Abant Lake National Park, the ministry project aims to teach children about nature and forest conservation.

Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydın and Bolu Regional Forestry Director Celal Kanbur attended the opening program, where 40 students from Kültür Primary School participated in seven workshops.

The stations include Design, Soil, Bug Hotel, Observation Point, Ecosystem, Forestry and Forest Protection.

Students filled pots in the Soil Workshop and observed insect life cycles in the Bug Hotel, while learning about the forestry organization’s work and the importance of conservation.

Instructors also explained firefighting methods using small-scale models.

Following the educational sessions, children spent time in recreation areas featuring a playground, a forest sounds track, an amphitheater and a fairy tale house.

The school is the first and only of its kind in Türkiye, Aydın told reporters after touring the facility.

“This is a school where 40 to 50 students will gain practical experience at the same time every day,” he said.

The project will host students between 4 and 12 years old under the motto “Discover, Experience and Share,” bringing the classroom directly into the forest to teach fire sensitivity, he said.

Türkiye has steadily expanded alternative education models to increase environmental awareness among youth.

Such government initiatives align with the broader strategy to protect green spaces following severe forest fires in southern and western regions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

    Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

  2. Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

    Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

  3. EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

    EU’s associated membership pitch welcomed by Canada

  4. Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

    Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

  5. 1st verdicts issued in Syria violence

    1st verdicts issued in Syria violence
Recommended
Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan

Turkish intelligence chief in Pakistan
Black Sea attacks push commercial ships into Marmara anchorages

Black Sea attacks push commercial ships into Marmara anchorages
Greek PM’s visit to Meis draws ire of Ankara

Greek PM’s visit to Meis draws ire of Ankara
CHP to hold Bolu camp ahead of new legislative year

CHP to hold Bolu camp ahead of new legislative year
Erdoğan warns of provocations as Türkiye enters ‘critical’ period

Erdoğan warns of provocations as Türkiye enters ‘critical’ period
No extended meeting planned on Cyprus issue, Guterres says

No extended meeting planned on Cyprus issue, Guterres says
Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca

Türkiye strongly condemns Houthi attacks on Mecca
WORLD Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing wins elections

Sweden’s left-wing opposition won a narrow majority in the country’s general election after the vote count ended on Sept. 17, but faces laborious negotiations to form a government.
ECONOMY Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Regulator eases capital rules for bank share buybacks

Türkiye’s banking regulator has temporarily eased capital rules for listed banks buying back their own shares, with the exemptions remaining in effect through the end of 2026.
SPORTS Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Türkiye Grand Prix confirmed for October 2027 at Istanbul Park

Formula 1 will return to the TOSFED Istanbul Park circuit from Oct. 1–3, 2027, organizers have officially confirmed, ending months of anticipation for the Türkiye Grand Prix.
﻿