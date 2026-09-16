Lymphoma rates top global average by 25 percent

Lymphoma rates top global average by 25 percent

ANKARA
Lymphoma rates top global average by 25 percent

(AA Photo)

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma rates in Türkiye stand 25 percent above the global average, a hematologist said Sept. 15 for World Lymphoma Awareness Day.

The disease affects 6.8 people per 100,000 locally compared to 5.4 worldwide, Professor Kadri Yamaç said, citing GLOBOCAN 2022, a global cancer database. Health Ministry data logged 7,039 cases in 2020, with men comprising 59 percent.

Painless lymph node swelling in the neck, armpit or groin is the main symptom, Yamaç said, cautioning that infections cause most swellings.

Patients must monitor for unexplained fever, heavy night sweats, involuntary 10 percent weight loss over six months, prolonged fatigue, itching, shortness of breath, coughing, abdominal swelling and early satiety, he said.

Though not hereditary, a first-degree relative with lymphoma or certain immune diseases elevates risks, he said.

He advised maintaining a healthy weight, physical activity and avoiding tobacco.

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