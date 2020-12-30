First festival of 2021, Festtogether to be held in January

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s first sustainable music festival, Festtogether, which was organized on May 9 to support the needs that emerged after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now preparing to support the field of culture and arts, one of the most damaged sectors in the pandemic.

The festival will be held on Jan. 2 and 3, 2021, as the first festival of the new year.

Many famous names will perform concerts in Festtogether, which aims to reach supporters by using the healing and unifying power of music.

The event titled “Festtogether, the first New Year Festival” will broadcast live on Jan. 2, 2021 on NetD and YouTube Turkey.

On Jan. 3, 2021 there will be special events at Festtogether that can be watched by buying tickets. Comedian Cem Yılmaz and Ezhel will meet with their fans on a live broadcast on Jan. 3 in this event.

Artists and bands including Ayyuka, Bedük, Büyük Ev Ablukada, Can Baydar, Can Bonomo, Dolu Kadehi Ters Tut, Elif Çağlar, Emre Kula, Gazapizm, Gökhan Türkmen, Gülinler, Harun Tekin, İkiye On Kala, Jabbar, Kalben, Karsu, Kenan Doğulu, Nilipek, Nova Norda, Philarmonix, Sena Şener, Sertab Erener, Son Feci Bisiklet, Tuğçe Şenoğul and Yaşlı Amca will take the stage for the live broadcast on YouTube on Jan. 2, 2021.

Every ticket to be purchased for Festtogether will be donated to support the art workers. Also, through the website www.birkirabirsahne.com, people can support the performing arts venues that have gone through a very difficult period during the pandemic.

Tickets for Festtogether are available at www.mobilet.com.