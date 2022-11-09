Fire kills 9, including 8 children, in northwestern Türkiye

BURSA

In a tragic incident, some nine people, eight of them children, have lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a house in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The fire broke out at midnight in a house on the second floor of a four-story building in the Yıldırım district.

Upon the notifications, a large number of firefighters, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, while the fire was barely brought under control with the one-hour intervention of the fire brigade.

In the fire, 31-year-old Syrian woman Amina Eltaha Elmuse, her six children and two nephews lost their lives while it was learned that the ages of eight children range from 1 to 11.

According to the result of the first examination, nine people were poisoned by the smoke of the fire that broke from the stove and died by burning.

Hussein Aljasem, the father who was outside during the fire, was poisoned by the smoke while trying to intervene in the fire.

Aljasem, who earns a living for his family by collecting papers, learned that his house burned down while he was at a condolence house for the funeral of a relative with his brother.

Aljasem was taken to the hospital, while Syrian woman Ahd Alajaj, her husband, Abdulfettah Abdullah Ibrahim, and their children Muhammed Halef, who were trapped in the apartment on the third floor and affected by smoke, were also treated at a hospital nearby.

“We came to Türkiye in 2017. We lived in Aleppo and escaped the war, but my nephews lost their lives here. That is the way the world is,” said the uncle of the children who lost their lives.