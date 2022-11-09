Fire kills 9, including 8 children, in northwestern Türkiye

Fire kills 9, including 8 children, in northwestern Türkiye

BURSA
Fire kills 9, including 8 children, in northwestern Türkiye

In a tragic incident, some nine people, eight of them children, have lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a house in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The fire broke out at midnight in a house on the second floor of a four-story building in the Yıldırım district.

Upon the notifications, a large number of firefighters, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene, while the fire was barely brought under control with the one-hour intervention of the fire brigade.

In the fire, 31-year-old Syrian woman Amina Eltaha Elmuse, her six children and two nephews lost their lives while it was learned that the ages of eight children range from 1 to 11.

According to the result of the first examination, nine people were poisoned by the smoke of the fire that broke from the stove and died by burning.

Hussein Aljasem, the father who was outside during the fire, was poisoned by the smoke while trying to intervene in the fire.

Aljasem, who earns a living for his family by collecting papers, learned that his house burned down while he was at a condolence house for the funeral of a relative with his brother.

Aljasem was taken to the hospital, while Syrian woman Ahd Alajaj, her husband, Abdulfettah Abdullah Ibrahim, and their children Muhammed Halef, who were trapped in the apartment on the third floor and affected by smoke, were also treated at a hospital nearby.

“We came to Türkiye in 2017. We lived in Aleppo and escaped the war, but my nephews lost their lives here. That is the way the world is,” said the uncle of the children who lost their lives.

killed,

WORLD Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees

Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

    Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

  2. Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

    Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

  3. Chilly winter coming to country: Expert

    Chilly winter coming to country: Expert

  4. ‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna

    ‘It was now or never,’ says Rihanna

  5. New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill

    New announcement system to be used in earthquake drill
Recommended
Five dead after consuming deadly fungus

Five dead after consuming deadly fungus
Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true

Man becomes hitchhiker to make his father’s dreams come true
Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar
Teacher to run for agricultural worker children

Teacher to run for agricultural worker children
İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake

İzmir hit by 4.9 magnitude earthquake
Teacher establishes ‘cat village’

Teacher establishes ‘cat village’
WORLD Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees

Facebook parent company Meta laying off 13% of employees

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.

ECONOMY Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Developing and emerging countries - excluding China - need investments well beyond $2 trillion annually by 2030 if the world is to stop the global warming juggernaut and cope with its impacts, according to a U.N.-backed report released yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.