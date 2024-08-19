Fire contained at historic London arts center

Priceless artworks housed in London's Somerset House, including paintings by Van Gogh and Monet, were unaffected by a fire that erupted at the historic building on Aug. 17, according to the gallery.

Around 125 firefighters and 20 engines worked to tamp out the flames that ripped through the roof of the western wing, bringing the blaze at the more than 450-year-old site under control before 7 p.m.

"The fire at #SomersetHouse is now under control and investigations into the cause will begin," the London Fire Brigade posted on social media site X.

The neoclassical cultural complex stretching along the Thames River was meant to be hosting a breakdancing competition on Saturday when a column of smoke began wafting above the center, prompting dozens of calls to the fire department.

"The fire was located in part of the building's roof space," London Fire Brigade's Assistant Commissioner Keeley Foster told reporters from outside the landmark, according to a statement.

"The age and design of the building proved a challenge for crews as they initially responded."

There were no reports of injuries as staff and visitors had left the building by the time fire crews arrived, the brigade added.

Home to Queen Elizabeth I before she was crowned in 1558 and to Anne of Denmark, Somerset House said in a notice on its website that it "will remain closed until further notice."

The landmark cultural complex in the heart of London hosts a range of creative businesses and arts spaces, including the Courtauld Gallery, which counts Vincent van Gogh's "Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear" among the masterpieces in its collection.

"The Courtauld Gallery has not been directly impacted by the fire and it will remain open," the Somerset House statement said.

Footage taken from central London showed thick plumes of smoke rising above the building, which stretches for around 180 metres along the banks of the River Thames.

The courtyard of the grand building hosts music gigs in the summer and a popular ice rink in the winter, appearing in the 2003 film "Love Actually".

It also appeared in the 2008 movie "The Duchess", starring Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes, as well as Tim Burton's 1999 horror movie "Sleepy Hollow" and two James Bond films.

"Crews have been working incredibly hard through the very hot weather and heat of the fire to protect Somerset House from further damage," Assistant Commissioner Foster said.

"Crews will remain on scene into tomorrow, carrying out further operations."

