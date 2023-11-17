Fire at China coal firm office kills 26

Fire at China coal firm office kills 26

BEIJING - The Associated Press
Fire at China coal firm office kills 26

A fire erupted in a coal company building in a northern Chinese city on Nov. 15, killing 26 people and injuring dozens of others, state media said.

Rescue personnel evacuated 70 people and took 63 others to a hospital, according to state media.

The dead were almost all workers, according to local media outlet Fengmian News.

The fire was under control and rescue work was continuing on Thursday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The building belongs to Yongju Coal Company and is in Lvliang city in northern Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region, CCTV said.

The fire appeared to have started in the shower area of a building with offices and dormitories, local news outlet Hongxing News said.

Coal mine accidents have been relatively common in China, though the government has been working on improving safety.

Shanxi is China's top coal-producing province and is at the center of government efforts to reduce the economy's reliance on coal.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial

Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial

    Top French art expert faces fake furniture trial

  2. Super-fan Giorgia Meloni opens Rome Tolkien exhibition

    Super-fan Giorgia Meloni opens Rome Tolkien exhibition

  3. Frozen library of ancient ice tells tales of climate's past

    Frozen library of ancient ice tells tales of climate's past

  4. Lion mosaic latest find in Konuralp ancient city

    Lion mosaic latest find in Konuralp ancient city

  5. NYC carriage driver charged with animal cruelty

    NYC carriage driver charged with animal cruelty
Recommended
South Koreans sit key exam as flights halted to limit distraction

South Koreans sit key exam as flights halted to limit distraction
Communications collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis

Communications collapse in Gaza, threatening to worsen humanitarian crisis
UN agency report says Iran has further increased its uranium stockpile

UN agency report says Iran has further increased its uranium stockpile
Biden, Xi restore military ties despite dictator comment

Biden, Xi restore military ties despite 'dictator' comment
Israel presses Gaza hospital raid

Israel presses Gaza hospital raid
Zelensky says Russian attacks increasing

Zelensky says Russian attacks increasing
WORLD South Koreans sit key exam as flights halted to limit distraction

South Koreans sit key exam as flights halted to limit distraction

More than half a million students in South Korea sat the crucial national university entrance exam on Nov. 15, with authorities taking extraordinary measures, including halting flights, to minimise distractions.
ECONOMY Europe, US in global race for skilled migrants

Europe, US in global race for skilled migrants

The European Union is in a "global race" with the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand to scoop up skilled migrants, the European Commission has acknowledged.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.