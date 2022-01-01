Fintech sector attracts $64 mln in investments

  • January 01 2022 07:00:00

Fintech sector attracts $64 mln in investments

ANKARA
Fintech sector attracts $64 mln in investments

Turkish fintech ecosystem attracted $64 million in investments last year, according to a report released by the Presidential Finance Office.

“Strong banking sector and technological infrastructure provide a basis for the increase in the digitalization rate of individual and corporate customers in the financial sector,” said the report.

Some 520 fintech companies have been operating in Turkey.

There are nearly 70.3 million active retail digital banking users in Turkey, as well as 1.7 million point of sale (POS) terminals, 52,000 automated teller machines, 82.8 million credit cards and 54.4 million prepaid cards.

Contactless payment rate increased with the pandemic to reach 48 percent.

The report also highlighted plans to open the Istanbul Finance and Technology Base in Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), which is under construction.

It said the IFC would include a regulatory sandbox where fintech firms could “develop their products and services in a controlled environment under the regulator’s supervision.”

Investment, economy,

TURKEY Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues

Row over ways to end violence against health workers continues
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

    Istanbul’s virtual lands sold in scramble in metaverse world

  2. Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

    Rain hits Turkish resort town, officials give ‘red alert’

  3. Turkey welcomes New Year with events

    Turkey welcomes New Year with events

  4. ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

    ‘Work on Kanal Istanbul to accelerate in 2022’

  5. Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair

    Istanbul mayor should be unseated if found guilty: MHP chair
Recommended
THY to start flights using greener fuel

THY to start flights using greener fuel
Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct
Bitcoin faces uncertain 2022 after record year

Bitcoin faces uncertain 2022 after record year
Economic confidence down in December

Economic confidence down in December
Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir

Hugo Boss to expand production in İzmir
Turkish Airlines remains at top with largest network

Turkish Airlines remains at top with largest network
WORLD North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korea’s Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported on Jan. 1. 
ECONOMY Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.