Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

  • March 14 2022 07:00:00

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

HELSINKI
Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor went online on March 12 amid expectations that it will boost the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency and help to achieve its carbon neutrality targets.

Finnish operator Teollisuuden Voima said the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in the country’s west started supplying electricity to the national power grid.

It will go through a trial period of about four months during which it will generate electricity only at a fraction of its 1,600 megawatt capacity.

The reactor will reach peak capacity in July when it will cover an estimated 14 percent of Finland’s total electricity demand, reducing the country’s need to import electricity from Norway, Russia and Sweden, Teollisuuden Voima said.

The last time a new nuclear reactor was commissioned in Finland was over 40 years ago.

The French-developed EPR reactor model was the first nuclear power station to be procured in Europe after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, designed to relaunch nuclear power.

The Olkiluoto 3 is a third generation European-type pressurized water reactor developed and built by a joint venture between France’s Areva and Germany’s Siemens. Construction began in 2005 and was to be completed four years later.

It was meant to be a showcase of French-German know-how, touted as offering higher power and better safety. But EPR builds in Finland, France and the United Kingdom have been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

Finnish public broadcaster YLE said late last year that the reactor’s final price tag was put at around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) - almost three times more than what was initially estimated.

Finland now has five nuclear reactors in two power plants located on the shores of the Baltic Sea. Combined, they cover more than 40 percent of Finland’s electricity demand.

The repeated delays led to bitter compensation disputes between TVO and Areva, with the latter ultimately agreeing in March 2018 to pay TVO financial compensation of 450 million euros.

WORLD Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan meets Greek premier in Istanbul

    Erdoğan meets Greek premier in Istanbul

  2. Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

    Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

  3. Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

    Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

  4. Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

    Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  5. ‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’

    ‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’
Recommended
Private jets soar past global pandemic, oil price woes

Private jets soar past global pandemic, oil price woes
US central bank set to hike rates to tame inflation

US central bank set to hike rates to tame inflation
Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares

Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares
Turkey ‘most viable route’ for East Med Sea gas

Turkey ‘most viable route’ for East Med Sea gas
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized

As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
War idles some European mills as energy costs soar

War idles some European mills as energy costs soar
WORLD Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Chinese cities and factories lock down as outbreak spreads

Seventeen million people in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen began their first full day under lockdown Monday, as a key factory making iPhones closed and restrictions spread across Shanghai and other major cities in an effort to extinguish the biggest-ever threat to the nation’s zero-tolerance Covid strategy.

ECONOMY Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor went online on March 12 amid expectations that it will boost the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency and help to achieve its carbon neutrality targets.

SPORTS Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors over defending NBA champion Milwaukee 122-109 on March 12, snapping the Bucks’ six-game win streak.