Financial stability committee convenes

  • December 24 2021 09:11:00

Financial stability committee convenes

ANKARA
Financial stability committee convenes

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati chaired a meeting of the Financial Stability Committee in Ankara on Dec. 23.

Turkish Central Bank governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) head Mehmet Ali Akben and some other senior officials attended the meeting.

“The need for a coordination between the relevant institutions and organizations to develop new tools in order to protect the value of the Turkish Lira and strengthen savings was underlined,” said a statement from the ministry.

All the state instutitons will work to create stability as part of the “Turkey Economy Model” and provide sustainable growth in accordance with “transapernt, predictable and determined policy steps,” it added.

Meanwhile, the lira gained ground yesterday in newly announced parity rates against foreign currencies.

On Dec. 22, the Central Bank started releasing daily foreign exchange rates for FX-protected lira deposit accounts.

Yesterday, the U.S. dollar/lira exchange rate was 11.64 for buying and 11.66 for selling, down from 12.34 and 12.37, respectively. Euro rates were 13.18 and 13.21, down from 13.91 and 13.94, respectively.

TURKEY Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  2. Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

    Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

  3. CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

    CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

  4. Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

    Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

  5. Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

    Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Recommended
Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices
Turkey, Azerbaijan sign deals in field of energy

Turkey, Azerbaijan sign deals in field of energy
European commercial vehicle market narrows in November

European commercial vehicle market narrows in November
Turkish lira continues rebound following govt measures

Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November

Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November
World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World steel output down 9.9 percent in November
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices

The government will closely watch the markets to ensure that a recent drop in the foreign currency exchange rates are reflected in prices, Turkey’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.