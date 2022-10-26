Finance minister to attend investment event in Riyadh

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, accompanied by a delegation, is attending the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Saudi Arabia.

The three-day FII, which began yesterday, will continue until Oct. 27 in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

During the event, bilateral talks will be held with government officials, representatives of multinational companies and international finance companies to brief them on the state of the Turkish economy, the Türkiye Economy Model and the investment environment in the country, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said in a statement.

FII’s sixth edition will be taking place under the theme of “Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order,” where delegates will address the most pressing economic questions.

Over the three days, industry leaders, CEOs, policymakers, young leaders and investors will convene to discuss the role of businesses and investment in the future of technology, health care, food security, environment, geopolitics, cybersecurity and sports.

The conference will host four immersive summits and 180 sessions by global leaders from different sectors.