Finance Minister Şimşek to visit Qatar, Kuwait

ANKARA
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will pay a visit to Qatar and Kuwait to hold talks with officials and meet with investors, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

On the first leg of his tour of two Gulf nations, Şimşek traveled to Qatar.

In the nation’s capital, Doha, the Turkish minister will meet with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Şimşek, who will be meeting with Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed al-Kawari and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) CEO Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, is also going to hold talks with investors as part of the “Invest in Türkiye” program.

Following his visit to Doha, Şimşek will head to Kuwait, where he will meet with the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economy and Investments Nura Suleiman al-Fassam and CEO of the Kuwait Investment Authority Ghanem Suleiman al-Ghenaiman.

Şimşek will return home after attending an investor meeting in Kuwait.

