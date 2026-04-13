Finance Minister Şimşek to hold talks in New York

Finance Minister Şimşek to hold talks in New York

ISTANBUL
Finance Minister Şimşek to hold talks in New York

 

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is set to engage in a busy round of meetings in New York ahead of the G20 and IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

Şimşek began his U.S. program in New York, where he is set to attend a Roundtable Meeting organized in cooperation with Citigroup and the Türkiye–U.S. Business Council.

He is also scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Citigroup Chair and CEO Jane Fraser.

In addition, Şimşek will participate in a meeting jointly organized by JPMorgan Chase and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association (MÜSİAD), where he will meet representatives of the real sector.

As part of his engagements in New York, he will also hold talks with officials from international credit rating agencies and meet leading global investors.

 

 

 

 

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