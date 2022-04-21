Finance minister meets executives of US companies

  • April 21 2022 08:52:00

Finance minister meets executives of US companies

WASHINGTON
Finance minister meets executives of US companies

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati met with executives of prominent U.S. companies to speak on the economic policies followed amid the rising global risks and deteriorating outlook.

Nebati and his delegation shared “information about the country’s investment potential in detail,” the minister said in a tweet.
The meeting was organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the sidelines of a G20 finance meeting in Washington, D.C.

Nebati said discussions in the G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting focused on “the economic effects of geopolitical shocks, high commodity, food and energy prices as well as global financial conditions.”

“We emphasized the importance of joint efforts and global cooperation against vulnerabilities,” the minister said. “We reiterated the suggestion of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to form a working group within the G20 for a systematic perspective on migration and forced displacement,” he added.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu has accompanied the minister.

 

US,

WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe
MOST POPULAR

  1. Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

    Palestinian cause, ties with Israel different cases: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

    Turkey lifts visa for Polish nationals

  3. Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

    Attack on bus carrying prison guards kills one in Bursa

  4. Russia closes in on Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol

    Russia closes in on Ukraine’s besieged Mariupol

  5. Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey

    Istanbul’s Şişli named most-developed district in Turkey
Recommended
Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion

Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion
Lamb meat prices cause controversy

Lamb meat prices cause controversy
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
Auto supplier Continental resumes Russia production

Auto supplier Continental resumes Russia production
IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war

IMF cuts global GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct amid war
Investment Office releases guide book

Investment Office releases guide book
WORLD UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

UK’s Johnson faces test as MPs mull ’partygate’ probe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty Thursday when MPs vote on whether he should be investigated for misleading them over the "partygate" scandal.

ECONOMY Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion

Sakarya Gas Field to get investment of $10 billion

Turkey will provide state support for a major project to develop the natural gas field it discovered in the Black Sea, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette yesterday.
SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.