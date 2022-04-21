Finance minister meets executives of US companies

WASHINGTON

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati met with executives of prominent U.S. companies to speak on the economic policies followed amid the rising global risks and deteriorating outlook.

Nebati and his delegation shared “information about the country’s investment potential in detail,” the minister said in a tweet.

The meeting was organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on the sidelines of a G20 finance meeting in Washington, D.C.

Nebati said discussions in the G20 Emerging Market Economies meeting focused on “the economic effects of geopolitical shocks, high commodity, food and energy prices as well as global financial conditions.”

“We emphasized the importance of joint efforts and global cooperation against vulnerabilities,” the minister said. “We reiterated the suggestion of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to form a working group within the G20 for a systematic perspective on migration and forced displacement,” he added.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu has accompanied the minister.