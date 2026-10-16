Fidan warns against undermining ties with Azerbaijan

Fidan warns against undermining ties with Azerbaijan

BAKU
Fidan warns against undermining ties with Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on Oct. 15 against exploiting differences between Türkiye and Azerbaijan to undermine their strategic relationship, saying their ties had been tested by wars and crises.


Fidan was speaking to reporters in Baku, where he attended the seventh summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).


“There is an unshakable bond of friendship and brotherhood between our leaders,” he said, adding that the relationship had been tested “in times of war and crisis.”


He said the “two states, one nation” principle guided relations. The two countries could take different approaches on some issues, but disagreements should be discussed directly rather than turned into propaganda on social media, he added.


Fidan said he discussed these issues with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and listened to his views. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had given him instructions ahead of the visit, he added.


On the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said Türkiye was seeking to end the conflict while working to keep the Black Sea outside the fighting.


Ankara had presented a proposal to both Moscow and Kyiv and heard their responses, he said.

Fidan also discussed the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.


He stressed the importance of safe navigation to global food markets, warning of risks to wheat shipments, particularly to African countries, and rising food and energy prices.


Restrictions on Black Sea trade were adding to pressure on developing economies from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and periodic restrictions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, he said.


Separately, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the Baku Declaration adopted at the summit, saying it reaffirmed members’ commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in Asia.


It also welcomed Laos’ admission as CICA’s 29th member and the extension of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship through 2028.

The ministry wished success to Sultan Hajiyev, who was appointed the forum’s new secretary-general.

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