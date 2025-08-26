FM says Gaza crisis ‘at point where words fail’

JEDDAH

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is at a "point where words fail" and urged stronger international action following an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

"From now on, different actions and measures need to be taken, and the international community needs to show more reaction. Because the system has completely collapsed at this point,” Fidan told reporters on Aug. 25.

His remarks came after he chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, which brought together foreign ministers and senior officials from 57 member states.

"We have reached the point where words fail... On the Gaza issue, we are at a point where humanity has completely failed the test," he said.

"Undoubtedly, the most direct way to stop the suffering at this stage is for the ongoing negotiation processes to yield results."

Fidan warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies leave little room for optimism.

"There is a strategy based entirely on buying time and advancing his own policies through a military agenda," he said.

"Therefore, countries that support Israel commercially, politically and militarily, taking a stand at this point will turn into a mechanism that will act as a greater brake in practice."

Fidan called on OIC members to craft a joint strategy leveraging their ties with countries close to Israel to apply pressure. He also welcomed recent moves by some Western nations to recognize a Palestinian state, but said such gestures ring hollow without confronting the ongoing situation in Gaza.