Fidan to host Botswana's top diplomat

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host Botswana's International Relations Minister Phenyo Butale in Ankara on Aug. 13, diplomatic sources have informed.

Butale is paying a three-day visit to Türkiye between Aug. 12 and 14 and will hold a series of meetings with Turkish officials. His latest visit to Türkiye was in April on the occasion of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to the sources, Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s commitment to further improving ties and cooperation with Botswana in the fields of trade, investments, transportation, infrastructure, development, health, education and culture.

He will also express Ankara’s readiness to provide necessary support to Botswana for opening an embassy in Ankara in the framework of Türkiye’s Africa Partnership Policy. Türkiye opened its embassy in Botswana’s capital Gaborone in 2014.

Fidan will recall the importance of benefiting from the joint cooperation commission between the two countries and propose holding the next meeting of the commission without delay. Granting projects to the Turkish investors in Botswana will pave the way for reinforcing bilateral economic ties, the Turkish minister will stress.

Another important factor that could further develop bilateral ties is to speedily accomplish negotiations on some important agreements, Fidan will tell his counterpart.

The two men will also evaluate regional and global matters, particularly the situation in Gaza.