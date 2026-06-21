Fidan joins regional talks in Cairo with counterparts

CAIRO

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan took part in a four-way meeting in Cairo on June 21 with his counterparts from Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to discuss regional diplomacy, security and ongoing negotiation efforts across the Middle East.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the meeting marked the fourth gathering under a regional consultation mechanism launched earlier this year to strengthen coordination among the four countries and address shared regional challenges.

The sources said Fidan was also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the talks.

During the meeting, Fidan was expected to welcome the signing of a memorandum of understanding that ended the war between the United States and Iran, commend the efforts of the signatory parties and underline Pakistan’s role in facilitating mediation during the process.

The Turkish top diplomat was also expected to reiterate Ankara’s support for efforts aimed at securing a permanent peace agreement during the 60-day negotiation period and stress the importance of remaining alert to developments that could undermine reconciliation efforts.

The discussions were also set to address the conflict in Gaza and broader regional tensions. Turkish sources said Fidan would support initiatives to increase international pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over developments in Gaza, the West Bank, Jerusalem and Lebanon.

The four-party format began with its first meeting in Riyadh on March 18, followed by subsequent rounds in Islamabad on March 29 and Antalya on April 18.

The meetings have focused on regional issues, including diplomatic negotiations, the Gaza peace plan, de-escalation efforts and measures aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

Ahead of the talks, Fidan participated in a regional meeting in Cairo on June 20 with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Massad Boulos, the U.S. senior advisor for Arab and African affairs, to discuss developments in Libya and other regional issues.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry did not provide further details on those discussions or announce any outcomes.