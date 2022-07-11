Fiat dominates vehicle sales in local market

ISTANBUL

Fiat sold a total of 62,154 vehicles in the first six months of 2022, dominating the local market in terms of sales.

The carmaker sold more than 41,000 passenger cars and around 21,000 light commercial vehicles in January-June, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD).

Almost all the vehicles that Fiat sold were produced locally as the company sold only 728 imported vehicles.

In the best-selling brands’ list, Renault ranked second. In the first six months of the year, Renault sold 49,330 vehicles, including 43,800, passenger cars and 5,500 light commercial vehicles. Of those passenger cars, nearly 34,000 were manufactured in Türkiye.

Ford sold over 33,000 vehicles on the local market, including 5,600 passenger cars and 27,000 light commercial vehicles, claiming the third spot on the list.

Toyota and Hyundai came fourth and fifth with sales amounting to 17,400 and 14,600, respectively.

Data also showed that Volkswagen sold most imported vehicles at 29,083, including 25,000 passenger cars, followed by Dacia at 17,900 -all of them were passenger cars- and Opel at 16,800, including 14,500 passenger cars and 2,300 light commercial vehicles.

Peugeot’s sales of imported passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were 11,000, and 4,140, respectively. In the first six months of this year, Citroen sold 10,000 imported passenger cars and 2,900 imported light commercial vehicles.

From January to June, 12 Ferraris, 11 Aston Martins, 3 Lamborghinis and nine Bentley cars were sold.

Total vehicle sales in Türkiye stood at 357,900 in the first half of this year, including 202,000 imported cars and 156,000 locally manufactured vehicles. The country’s automotive market shrank 9.3 percent compared with the same period of last 2021.