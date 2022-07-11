Fiat dominates vehicle sales in local market

  • July 11 2022 07:00:00

Fiat dominates vehicle sales in local market

ISTANBUL
Fiat dominates vehicle sales in local market

Fiat sold a total of 62,154 vehicles in the first six months of 2022, dominating the local market in terms of sales.

The carmaker sold more than 41,000 passenger cars and around 21,000 light commercial vehicles in January-June, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ Association (ODD).

Almost all the vehicles that Fiat sold were produced locally as the company sold only 728 imported vehicles.

In the best-selling brands’ list, Renault ranked second. In the first six months of the year, Renault sold 49,330 vehicles, including 43,800, passenger cars and 5,500 light commercial vehicles. Of those passenger cars, nearly 34,000 were manufactured in Türkiye.

Ford sold over 33,000 vehicles on the local market, including 5,600 passenger cars and 27,000 light commercial vehicles, claiming the third spot on the list.

Toyota and Hyundai came fourth and fifth with sales amounting to 17,400 and 14,600, respectively.

Data also showed that Volkswagen sold most imported vehicles at 29,083, including 25,000 passenger cars, followed by Dacia at 17,900 -all of them were passenger cars- and Opel at 16,800, including 14,500 passenger cars and 2,300 light commercial vehicles.

Peugeot’s sales of imported passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were 11,000, and 4,140, respectively. In the first six months of this year, Citroen sold 10,000 imported passenger cars and 2,900 imported light commercial vehicles.

From January to June, 12 Ferraris, 11 Aston Martins, 3 Lamborghinis and nine Bentley cars were sold.

Total vehicle sales in Türkiye stood at 357,900 in the first half of this year, including 202,000 imported cars and 156,000 locally manufactured vehicles. The country’s automotive market shrank 9.3 percent compared with the same period of last 2021.

Turkish, Car,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk

Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk
MOST POPULAR

  1. Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

    Oldest European human fossil possibly found in Spain

  2. Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

    Turkish national basketball player weds in Aegean tourism hub

  3. Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

    Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

  4. Greece gives citizenship to man sought by Türkiye

    Greece gives citizenship to man sought by Türkiye

  5. New booster shot appointments opened, says ministry

    New booster shot appointments opened, says ministry
Recommended
Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
Macao to shutter casinos for a week in COVID-19 outbreak

Macao to shutter casinos for a week in COVID-19 outbreak
Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye

Russia to hold cruise ship tours to Türkiye
Turkish Airlines carries 31 mln passengers in six months

Turkish Airlines carries 31 mln passengers in six months
Recent upheavel shows need for crypto rules, says Fed’s Brainard

Recent upheavel shows need for crypto rules, says Fed’s Brainard
WORLD Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes.

ECONOMY Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Deep-sea pipelaying for Black Sea gas begins

Work for deep-sea pipelaying to transfer the natural gas found in the Black Sea has begun, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

SPORTS Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

Football in Türkiye not dirty, says TFF head

The head of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has said he has never witnessed any evidence hinting that the football in the country is dirty, putting an end to a long-discussed debate.