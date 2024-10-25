FETÖ terror leader buried at Pennsylvania residence

FETÖ terror leader buried at Pennsylvania residence

PENNSYLVANIA
FETÖ terror leader buried at Pennsylvania residence

Fethullah Gülen, the leader of the FETÖ terrorist organization, was buried on Oct. 24 at his residence in Pennsylvania, the United States, four days after his death in an apparent delay amid internal strife within the group.

The body of Gülen, who died late on Oct. 20 following a series of health problems at the age of 83, was kept at St. Luke’s Hospital, about 15 kilometers from the organization’s stronghold.

The ceremony was initially held at a baseball stadium in New Jersey. Only senior FETÖ members and his family attended the private burial at his residence following the ceremony in the stadium.

Reports from Turkish media indicated that internal conflicts over succession, as well as disagreements about funeral participation and burial protocols, significantly delayed the proceedings for the FETÖ ringleader.

Strict security measures were imposed, with access to the ceremony managed via QR-coded invitations to regulate and limit attendance.

Turkish press members were barred from the stadium in Essex, with U.S. police preventing journalists from taking photographs. Drone activity was restricted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

After the grave digging process was captured by drone cameras of many media outlets, the members of the organization stretched a tarpaulin over the pit.

According to the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, several attendees wore sunglasses, masks and hats at the stadium to avoid identification.

Turkish security sources indicated that discussions are already underway regarding FETÖ’s future leadership, with anticipated changes in the organization’s media structure also reportedly forthcoming.

Gülen lived in a sprawling estate in Pennsylvania for over two decades, using it as the headquarters of the terrorist group that orchestrated the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, in which more than 250 people were killed and over 2,700 were wounded in Türkiye.

Türkiye filed seven requests for the extradition of Gülen, who was stripped of his Turkish nationality in 2017. The terrorist leader was the prime suspect in 45 cases, including the coup attempt.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Irans Khamenei: Israel attack should neither be exaggerated nor minimized

Iran's Khamenei: Israel attack 'should neither be exaggerated nor minimized'
Witnesses recount targeted killing of Turkish activist in West Bank

Witnesses recount targeted killing of Turkish activist in West Bank
Georgia ruling party wins polls

Georgia ruling party wins polls
Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100
India warns social media after airline bomb threats

India warns social media after airline bomb threats
Putin says hopes West heard warning over long-range strikes

Putin says hopes West 'heard' warning over long-range strikes
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿