FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms

ANKARA

Security forces in Istanbul have apprehended a fugitive affiliated with the FETÖ terrorist organization over attempting to leak classified information from Türkiye’s key defense industry companies, Aselsan and Roketsan, sources informed media on June 16.

İshak Uysal was wanted for seven years under two separate investigations for membership in FETÖ, the group behind the failed coup attempt against the Turkish government in 2016. The July 15, 2016, coup attempt left more than 200 people dead and led to the removal and prosecution of thousands of FETÖ-affiliated individuals embedded within law enforcement and various ministries.

Investigations revealed that Uysal infiltrated Roketsan and directed his network of FETÖ operatives to target Aselsan. He used ByLock, the encrypted communication app linked to the organization and operated under a codename.

The suspect was captured in Istanbul’s Arnavutköy district, the security source said, adding that testimonies from 14 individuals were provided regarding Uysal's actions. Following his interrogation, the court arrested Uysal.

Meanwhile, in a separate espionage case, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office completed an indictment against suspects accused of leaking information to Mossad about Palestinians residing in Türkiye.

In 2024, Liridon Rexhepi and Yıldıray Boztepe were arrested and charged with "aggravated political or military espionage in a continuous manner," with prosecutors seeking sentences ranging from 18 years and 9 months to 35 years.

According to the indictment, Rexhepi, a Kosovar national, entered Türkiye via Antalya Airport on Aug. 24, 2024. He was acting as a financial intermediary for Israel’s intelligence agency. Prosecutors said he engaged in monetary transactions with both Turkish and foreign nationals previously identified as Mossad operatives.

These transfers were linked to efforts to gather intelligence.

Negotiations over payments in exchange for video footage of residential compounds housing Palestinian individuals were also detailed in the case file.