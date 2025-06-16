FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms

FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms

ANKARA
FETÖ fugitive nabbed over leak attempt from defense firms

Security forces in Istanbul have apprehended a fugitive affiliated with the FETÖ terrorist organization over attempting to leak classified information from Türkiye’s key defense industry companies, Aselsan and Roketsan, sources informed media on June 16.

 

İshak Uysal was wanted for seven years under two separate investigations for membership in FETÖ, the group behind the failed coup attempt against the Turkish government in 2016. The July 15, 2016, coup attempt left more than 200 people dead and led to the removal and prosecution of thousands of FETÖ-affiliated individuals embedded within law enforcement and various ministries.

 

Investigations revealed that Uysal infiltrated Roketsan and directed his network of FETÖ operatives to target Aselsan. He used ByLock, the encrypted communication app linked to the organization and operated under a codename.

 

The suspect was captured in Istanbul’s Arnavutköy district, the security source said, adding that testimonies from 14 individuals were provided regarding Uysal's actions. Following his interrogation, the court arrested Uysal.

 

Meanwhile, in a separate espionage case, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office completed an indictment against suspects accused of leaking information to Mossad about Palestinians residing in Türkiye.

 

In 2024, Liridon Rexhepi and Yıldıray Boztepe were arrested and charged with "aggravated political or military espionage in a continuous manner," with prosecutors seeking sentences ranging from 18 years and 9 months to 35 years.

 

According to the indictment, Rexhepi, a Kosovar national, entered Türkiye via Antalya Airport on Aug. 24, 2024. He was acting as a financial intermediary for Israel’s intelligence agency. Prosecutors said he engaged in monetary transactions with both Turkish and foreign nationals previously identified as Mossad operatives.

 

These transfers were linked to efforts to gather intelligence.

 

Negotiations over payments in exchange for video footage of residential compounds housing Palestinian individuals were also detailed in the case file.

spy,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions
LATEST NEWS

  1. G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

    G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

  2. Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

    Netanyahu says assassination of Iran's leader would end conflict

  3. Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

    Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

  4. Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

    Israeli attack on Tehran hits Iran state TV during live broadcast

  5. US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight

    US warship reported heading toward Mideast as Iran, Israel fight
Recommended
Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting

Erdoğan calls for dialogue to halt Iran-Israel fighting
New members elected to Court of Appeals, Council of State

New members elected to Court of Appeals, Council of State
CHPs Dutlulu elected Manisa mayor following Zeyrek’s death

CHP's Dutlulu elected Manisa mayor following Zeyrek’s death
Gürlek case seeks over 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu

Gürlek case seeks over 7 years in prison for İmamoğlu
Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security

Erdoğan tells Putin Israel threatens regional security
Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian

Türkiye ready to help de-escalate Israel-Iran conflict, Erdoğan tells Pezeshkian
WORLD G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

G7 leaders seek to contain Israel-Iran conflict, ease trade frictions

The Group of Seven summit began in Canada on June 16 with world leaders scrambling to contain the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, with U.S. President Donald Trump reiterating his call for the two nations to start negotiating.
ECONOMY Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Passage fees for ships through Turkish straits to be increased

Transit fees for international vessels passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits will be increased by 15 percent to $5.83 per ton, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdülkadir Uraloğlu has announced.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿