Fenerbahçe welcome superstar Mesut Özil

  • January 28 2021 09:10:00

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Presenting their superstar transfer Mesut Özil to the media, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe on Jan. 27 held a signing ceremony for their high-profile recruit.

Özil, 32, said it was a dream for him to play for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe and thanked everyone at the club, adding that he has been supporting Fenerbahçe since he was just a boy.

He said Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha was his one of the favorite footballers from Fenerbahçe’s history and on the current squad praised the play of Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas.

Asked about returning to the German national team, Özil – German born but with Turkish roots – said: "I wish success to the German national team but will never play for them again."

Özil helped Germany win the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. In 2018, he quit the national team, citing "racism and disrespect."

Following the 2014 triumph, Germany's shocking group-stage elimination at the 2018 World Cup in Russia sparked more criticism of the team and Özil.

He added that he will not go back to the Bundesliga, where he started his career with Schalke 04.

Özil stressed that his target is not only doing well in the Super Lig, but also representing Fenerbahçe in Europe in the best way possible.

Also at the ceremony, Fenerbahçe Chairman Ali Koç said that he spoke with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger about Özil's potential move to Turkey before meeting with Özil in London.

"I got positive feedback [about Özil] and I’d like to thank Wenger. It was a very productive conversation," Koç said.

Saying that the club’s financial condition loomed large when he met Özil in London in December, he added: "Mesut said wage was no issue and he just wants to be part of Fenerbahçe."

Özil will wear the number 67 jersey.

Fenerbahçe will pay Özil a total of €9 million ($10.9 million) during the three-and-a-half-year contract, along with a signing fee of €550,000.

Last week Özil announced his move to the Turkish club.

During his career, Özil made appearances for Germany's Schalke and Werder Bremen, Spain's Real Madrid, and England's Arsenal.

Özil led Real Madrid to claim a Spanish La Liga title, a Spanish Cup, and a Spanish Super Cup.

He also played a critical role with Arsenal, which clinched four FA Cup trophies and reached the UEFA Europa League final in a span of just six years.

