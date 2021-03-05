Fenerbahçe struggle to get home draw, Özil injured

  • March 05 2021 08:59:18

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe fought hard to get a 1-1 draw against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig match on March 4, also the Istanbul club's German star Mesut Özil suffered a foot injury.

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal attacking midfielder Özil left the pitch with a stretcher in the minute 64 after Antalyaspor's Fredy tackled him.

Özil seemed to be unable to step on his left foot and was subbed out.

The visitors Antalyaspor took the lead in the 12th minute at the Ulker Stadium as midfielder Fredy scored the opener after Fenerbahçe defender Marcel Tisserand's inaccurate pass.

Fredy had the ball to put it into the Fenerbahçe net with a low shot.

Fenerbahçe waited for the equalizer for at least an hour.

In minute 83, Fenerbahçe pulled the level as Ecuadoran winger Enner Valencia dribbled past three players in the area to equalize.

Fenerbahçe were awarded a penalty in the injury time as Antalyaspor's Veysel Sari tackled Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas in the box. However, after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, the penalty was canceled.

Pelkas was also shown a yellow card.

After the match ended 1-1 in Kadıkçy, Antalyaspor's Belgian goalkeeper Ruud Boffin was sent off after a verbal exchange with people in Fenerbahçe stands near the substitutes bench.

