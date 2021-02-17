Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast

DİYARBAKIR

With the efforts of Senegalese footballer Mame Thiam, who plays for Istanbul giant Fenerbahçe, a village school in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır has received the necessary support to help it function once again and impart face-to-face education to children.

“After a message we received from a teacher, we lent support for renovations of the primary school building in the Baltacı Village in Diyarbakır,” the Mame Thiam Foundation, the official foundation of the player, tweeted on Feb. 16.

“We are proud to prepare the school for face-to-face education in a week,” it added.

By sharing a video on social media showing pictures of the school before and after the renovation, the foundation wished the kids all the best for their bright future and to have a good learning experience at the school.

Thiam, who is 28 years old, also retweeted the foundation’s statement on his official social media accounts.

The foundation recently posted a video in which some African children wearing Fenerbahçe jerseys were seen dancing with joy.

After playing for another Istanbul team, Kasımpaşa, Thiam joined Fenerbahçe on a three-year contract on Aug. 18, 2020.

The Mame Thiam Foundation is a non-profit organization whose objective is to render help to the most poverty-stricken sections in Africa.