Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast

  • February 17 2021 07:00:00

Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast

DİYARBAKIR
Fenerbahçe player lends support to village school in Turkey’s southeast

With the efforts of Senegalese footballer Mame Thiam, who plays for Istanbul giant Fenerbahçe, a village school in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır has received the necessary support to help it function once again and impart face-to-face education to children.

“After a message we received from a teacher, we lent support for renovations of the primary school building in the Baltacı Village in Diyarbakır,” the Mame Thiam Foundation, the official foundation of the player, tweeted on Feb. 16.

“We are proud to prepare the school for face-to-face education in a week,” it added.

By sharing a video on social media showing pictures of the school before and after the renovation, the foundation wished the kids all the best for their bright future and to have a good learning experience at the school.

Thiam, who is 28 years old, also retweeted the foundation’s statement on his official social media accounts.

The foundation recently posted a video in which some African children wearing Fenerbahçe jerseys were seen dancing with joy.

After playing for another Istanbul team, Kasımpaşa, Thiam joined Fenerbahçe on a three-year contract on Aug. 18, 2020.

The Mame Thiam Foundation is a non-profit organization whose objective is to render help to the most poverty-stricken sections in Africa.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

    Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

  2. Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

    Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

  3. Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

  4. CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

    CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

  5. Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

    Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker
Recommended
Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title
Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall

Galatasaray topple Kasımpaşa 2-1 amid heavy snowfall
Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last weeks derby loss

Fenerbahçe up 3 points after last week's derby loss
Turkey’s Antalya center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey’s Antalya 'center of int’l tennis tournaments’

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix

Turkey bags 3 medals at World Para Athletics Grand Prix
WORLD Japan starts vaccinations as new coronavirus cases, deaths drop worldwide

Japan starts vaccinations as new coronavirus cases, deaths drop worldwide

Japan launched its coronavirus vaccination programme on Feb. 17, five months ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, as the World Health Organization reported a fall in new cases around the world.
ECONOMY Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s golf scene emerging as tourism opportunity

Turkey’s Culture and Tourism Ministry has shared photos of the golf courses across the country on its Go Turkey website, as it seeks to make the sport a draw for foreign tourists.
SPORTS Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

Trabzonspor appeals to ECHR to overturn Süper Lig 2011 title

The Black Sea football club, Trabzonspor, has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to overturn the outcome of the 2010-11 Turkish Süper Lig, in which they finished runners-up, and Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed the championship title, the club’s website announced on Feb. 16.