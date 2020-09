Fenerbahçe part ways with Tolgay Arslan

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe parted ways with midfielder Tolgay Arslan on Sept. 4.

The club parted ways with Arslan under a mutual deal, Fenerbahçe said in a statement.

''We thank Tolgay Arslan for his services so far and wish him success in his career," they added.

The dual nationality - Turkish-German - player, 30, joined Fenerbahçe from city rivals Beşiktaş in January 2019 and has played 33 matches for the Yellow Canaries.