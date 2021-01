Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals in the Ziraat Turkish Cup after defeating Kasımpaşa 1-0 at home on Jan. 14.

A header by Mbwana Samatta gave Fenerbahçe a 1-0 lead in Kadıkoy.

Fenerbahçe were reduced to 10 men when Mert Hakan Yandas was sent off in the 90th minute.

In addition to Fenerbahçe, Aytemiz Alanyaspor also moved to the last 8 by hammering Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 4-1 at home.