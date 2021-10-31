Fenerbahçe lose to Konyaspor 2-1, bothered after 3 injuries

Fenerbahçe was beaten by İttifak Holding Konyaspor 2-1 in a Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig match on Oct. 30 but lost more than three points.

The Istanbul team is bothered after three injuries as Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo, Ecuadoran forward Enner Valencia and Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır sustained injuries each to leave the match in the second half.

Bayındır burst into tears while leaving the pitch in the 69th minute as he collided with Konyaspor's Serdar Gurler after a cross. Berke Özer checked in.

Home team Konyaspor took an early lead as Soner Dikmen made a long range effort to beat Fenerbahçe goalie Bayındır in the second minute.

Konyaspor made it 2-0 in the minute 11 as Abdulkerim Bardakci scored a header in the far post after Guilherme's cross from edge of the penalty box.

The scorer was free at the far post.

In the 55th minute of the match, Valencia's bicycle kick hit the crossbar.

Fenerbahçe narrowed the gap to one after Turkish midfielder Irfan Kahveci curled from freekick, a classy long range effort in the 84th minute.

After Valencia's injury in the minute 80, Fenerbahçe had to carry on with 10 men as the visitors previously made all the five substitutes.

Konyaspor secured a 2-1 victory to reach the fourth position in standings.

They collected 20 points in 11 matches.

Sixth-place Fenerbahçe has 19 points.

