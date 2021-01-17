Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

  • January 17 2021 10:12:00

Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe on Jan. 16 hinted at signing Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil.

Using the yellow-blue hearts, colors of Fenerbahçe, and sand watch emojis, Özil responded to the club’s tweet in which they wrote a line from a song of Turkish singer Tarkan: "Come! Let’s be like night and day."

The 32-year-old has also changed his profile picture, replacing the red color of Arsenal logo with yellow.

On Wednesday, in an interview with beIN Sports Turkey, his agent, Erkut Söğüt said that a German national of Turkish descent would only play for

Fenerbahçe if he moves to Turkey amid growing chatter about his transfer.  Özil moved to England's Arsenal in 2013 after three successful seasons at Spanish giants Real Madrid, where he helped the Spanish side win a La Liga title, a Spanish Cup, and a Spanish Super Cup.

With 44 goals and 77 assists in 254 games in England, he played a critical role as the Gunners won four FA Cup trophies and reached the UEFA Europa League final in a span of six years.

However, amid a dip in form and fractious relations with current manager Mikel Arteta and his predecessor Unai Emery, Özil has gone from having limited playing time to being completely frozen out of the Arsenal first team.

Left out of this season’s Premier League and Europa League squads, Özil has not made an appearance for the London side since last March.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

    Turkey introduces new tax for upscale houses

  2. 650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

    650,000 health workers vaccinated in 3 days

  3. No serious side effects reported post vaccine

    No serious side effects reported post vaccine

  4. German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

    German foreign minister set to visit Turkey

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 23,832 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,380,665
Recommended
Boxing: Turkey bags 5 medals in Serbia

Boxing: Turkey bags 5 medals in Serbia
Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Fenerbahçe move to quarterfinals in Turkish Cup
Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

Süper Lig clubs can sign 16 foreign players: Federation

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup
Hatayspor end Beşiktaşs 5-match winning run

Hatayspor end Beşiktaş's 5-match winning run
Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig
WORLD European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers warn Iran over uranium metal plans

European powers on Jan. 16 voiced deep concern over Iran’s plans to produce uranium metal, warning that Tehran has "no credible civilian use" for the element.
ECONOMY Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey has invested 27 billion Turkish liras ($3.6 billion) on natural gas distribution since 2002, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan. 16.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Fenerbahçe hints at signing Mesut Özil

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe on Jan. 16 hinted at signing Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil.