Fenerbahçe beat city rivals Galatasaray 87-73

  • January 03 2021 10:25:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe Beko defeated Galatasaray 87-73 in the Istanbul derby for the 12th win of the season in the ING Basketball Super Lig on Jan. 2.

Marko Guduric finished with 18 points while Jan Vesely and Dyshawn Pierre each scored 15 points for the away side in the Week 15 game at the Sinan Erdem.

For the home team, Brock Motum and R. J. Hunter each played with 15 points.

Fenerbahçe improved to 12-3 with this victory while Galatasaray suffered their 10th loss in 15 games.

